Twins Sweep White Sox

The Minnesota Twins earned another series sweep in Chicago on Thursday afternoon. The Twins scored in five different innings to win 10-5.

C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz led the team with three RBIs. Jake Cave tallied two RBIs and Luis Arraez and Eddie Rosario each finished with one. Minnesota also knocked out three home runs to bring the season total to 261, six short of the single-season record.

Jose Berrios threw eight strikeouts and seven hits in six innings. Randy Dobnak gave up five hits in the final three innings.

The Twins improve to 82-51 and will travel to Detroit on Friday to play a four-game series against the Tigers. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 93.5 FM WJON.