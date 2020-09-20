Twins Rout Cubs 8-1, Clinch Playoff Spot

The Minnesota Twins punched their ticket to the post-season with a win against the Chicago Cubs in game two of the weekend series.

After struggling to get their offense moving on Friday, Minnesota's lineup came up big on Saturday. The Twins took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Chicago tied it up in the bottom of the second.

After that, it was all Minnesota. The Twins scored another run in the top of the sixth to retake the lead 2-1. In the seventh, Minnesota ran in five. They added one more in the ninth to put it away 8-1.

Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano, and Josh Donaldson all hit solo home runs for Minnesota. Rosario and Mitch Garver both tallied two RBIs and Byron Buxton added one.

Michael Pineda threw one strikeout and allowed four hits and one run in the first five innings of the game. Tyler Duffey, Matt Wisler, and Tyler Clippard combined for eight strikeouts and one hit in the final four innings.

The Twins improve to 32-22 and will close out the series against the Cubs on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.