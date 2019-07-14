Twins Roll Past Indians

The Minnesota Twins got another big road win against Cleveland on Saturday and control the series 2-0.

The Twins kicked things off with a Max Kepler home run in the first inning to go up 1-0. Then Jake Cave knocked one out of the park in the second inning.

In the next at-bat, Kepler homered again, tying the MLB record of five home runs in five consecutive at-bats against the same pitcher, Trevor Bauer, but becoming the first to do it in a single season.

The Indians scored their first run in the bottom of the second to cut Minnesota's lead to 3-1. The next several innings were quiet until Cleveland scored again in the bottom of the seventh.

In the eighth, Cave doubled in Luis Arraez and Jonathan Schoop, pushing the Twins' lead out to 5-2. One more run courtesy of Marwin Gonzalez and Jorge Polanco in the ninth sealed the 6-2 win for Minnesota.

Jake Odorizzi threw two strikeouts and three hits in just over five innings in his first game back.

The Twins improve to 58-33 and lead the AL Central by 7.5 games. Minnesota will close out the series against Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.