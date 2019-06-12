Twins Rally To Top Seattle Tuesday

The Twins rallied to top the Seattle Mariners 6-5 Tuesday night at Target Field in the first game of a three-game series. The win improves the Twins to 44-21 on the season.

Minnesota trailed 5-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning before plating three runs to earn the win. Marwin Gonzalez singled home Nelson Cruz to cap the rally with the eventual game-winning run.

Jorge Polanco finished 3-3 to raise his American League-leading batting average to .341, while Jonathan Schoop and Jason Castro hit home runs for the Twins in the win.

The Twins will host the Mariners again Wednesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 on AM 1240, WJON.