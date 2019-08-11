Twins Push Past Cleveland, Reclaim One-Game Lead

The Minnesota Twins nearly shutout the Indians at Target Field on Saturday night. They now have a one-game lead in the AL Central after Cleveland clawed their way up to a tie.

After three quiet innings, Luis Arraez hit his first career triple in the fourth to send in Mitch Garver and put the Twins up 1-0. On the next at-bat, a base hit from C.J. Cron got Arraez home for Minnesota's second score.

In the fifth inning, Max Kepler hit his 32nd home run of the season to extend the Twins' lead to 3-0. Cleveland tried to mount a comeback in the seventh but came up with just one run. In the bottom frame, Marwin Gonzalez sealed up the 4-1 win for Minnesota with a solo home run.

Jake Odorizzi notched his 13th win of the season, throwing six strikeouts and six hits in over five innings of work. Sergio Romo and Taylor Rogers combined for four strikeouts and two hits to keep the Twins on top.

The Twins improve to 71-46. They will try to hang onto the division lead in the final game of the series Sunday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.