Twins, Wolves PPD Due To Brooklyn Center Police Shooting

The Minnesota Twins abruptly postponed their game against the Boston Red Sox Monday just minutes before the scheduled 1:10 first pitch. In a statement, the Twins said the game was postponed "out of respect for the tragic events that occurred (Sunday) in Brooklyn Center."

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game."

The statement goes on to say that the decision was made by the Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today's game will be released in the near future.

The statement concluded with the Twins extending their sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.

Wright was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer on Sunday. In a news conference Monday, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon called the shooting an "accidental discharge," adding that the officer likely meant to draw his taser when Wright was shot.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave. The Twins and Red Sox are scheduled to meet again at Target Field Tuesday.

UPDATE (2:45 PM) NBA writer Shams Charania is reporting that tonight's Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Brooklyn Nets has also been postponed.

UPDATE: The Minnesota Wild's game against the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center scheduled for Monday has also been postponed.