Twins Fall to Rays After 18 Innings

After a short rain delay and the longest game in Target Field history, the Minnesota Twins fell in the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Twins took an early lead going up 2-0 thanks to runs from Nelson Cruz and Jorge Polanco. The Rays had an answer in the next inning, putting up two runs of their own.

The score stayed deadlocked at 2-2 through nine and well into extra innings. That is until Tampa Bay scored three in the 18th inning. Minnesota was unable to answer in the second frame and fell 5-2.

Martin Perez threw six strikeouts and allowed three hits in seven innings. In total, the Twins used nine relief pitchers in the marathon game.

The Twins fall to 52-28 and will travel to Chicago to face the White Sox on Friday night. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.