Twins Fall to Indians in Series Finale

The Minnesota Twins failed to get the series sweep, falling to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland got on the board early, scoring two runs in the opening inning. The Twins got on the board in the third with a solo home run from Miguel Sano.

Minnesota had a big sixth inning that started off with a solo home run by Eddie Rosario to tie the game. LaMonte Wade Jr. followed up with a two-run home run to give the Twins a 4-2 lead.

The Indians answered with four runs in the bottom frame to move ahead 6-4. Rosario hit his second homer of the day in the seventh, to close the gap to 6-5, but that would be the end of Minnesota's rally. Cleveland pushed the lead back out to 7-5 in the bottom of the seventh and that score would stand.

The Twins fall to 91-58 and have a 4.5 game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. They will return to Target Field for a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Pre-game starts at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.