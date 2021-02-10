Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins are less than two weeks away from opening Spring Training in Ft. Myers, Florida. Pitchers and catchers are set to report on February 18th, with the rest of the squad reporting on February 22nd.

Seth Stohs of Twins Daily joins WJON every week to talk Twins baseball.

This week, Seth and Dave discussed whether or not they feel like the roster is a final product after the additions of Andrelton Simmons, Nelson Cruz and Alex Colome, or whether the team might still look to add some impact pieces through free agency if the price is right.

Jake Odorizzi has pitched for the Twins for the last two seasons and is still a free agent in 2021. Would he be a good fit for the Twins, or was his spot taken by JA Happ?

With the addition of Colome, Seth explains how he thinks the bullpen pecking order will play out. We also try to figure out why Colome was available for such a low cost considering his fairly impressive numbers throughout his career.

It looks more and more likely that Alex Kirilloff will start the season in the minor leagues as the Twins look to tinker with his service time at the Major League level. Is this the right thing to do and does it sour the players who are treated this way?

All this and more was covered on this week's podcast.

