Twins Club Three Homers, Top Tigers

The Minnesota Twins kicked off another series against Detroit with a win on Friday night.

It was the Tigers who got on the scoreboard first, putting up one run in the opening inning. That lead stood until the third inning when the Twins ran in two to go up 2-1.

Detroit tied the game and retook the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings. But Minnesota wasn’t done.

The Twins ran in one in the sixth to tie the game 3-3. They sealed the win 6-3 with three more runs in the final two innings.

Mitch Garver , C.J. Cron , and Nelson Cruz each hit a home run for the Twins. Garver also finished with three RBIs. Michael Pineda held the mound for the first five innings. He finished with three strikeouts, three errors, and eight hits.

The Twins improve to 42-20 and will return for game two with the Tigers on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.