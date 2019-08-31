Twins Clobber Tigers in Series Opener

The Twins notched a season-high-tying sixth straight win and eighth straight road-win against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The Twins took the lead early thanks to some RBI singles in the opening inning. They scored four runs in the first, two in the second, two in the third, and four more in the fourth on their way to a 13-5 win over the Tigers.

Minnesota scored 13 runs on 14 hits. Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario, Luis Arraez, and C.J. Cron each finished with two or more runs. Cron hit the Twins’ only home run, a three-run bomb in the fourth inning.

Kyle Gibson got off to a rough start, but Minnesota’s bullpen was able to tighten things up later in the game. Gibson threw five strikeouts and gave up 10 hits in his five innings. Tyler Duffey, Trevor May, Sam Dyson, and Sergio Romo combined for eight strikeouts and two hits in the final four.

The Twins improve to 83-51 and have pushed their lead back out to four-and-a-half games over Cleveland in the AL Central. They will play game two in Detroit on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 93.5 FM WJON.