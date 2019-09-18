Twins Blow Early Lead, Then Come Back To Beat Sox

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 9-8 in 12 innings Tuesday night at Target Field. The win puts the Twins at 93-58 on the season and reduces their magic number to clinch the AL Central to seven.

The Twins jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, thanks in large part to Miguel Sano's 482-foot, three-run home run. The home run was Sano's 30th of the season.

Chicago came back to tie the game with one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth, sending the game to extra innings.

After Chicago scored a run in the top of the 11th inning, the Twins extended the game with a Mitch Garver sacrifice fly. The Sox would score two runs in the top of the twelfth inning, but Minnesota again had an answer.

Marwin Gonzalez was able to tie the game with a two-run single, and Ronald Torreyes ended the game by being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Twins will host the White Sox again Wednesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on WJON.