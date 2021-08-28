Twins Blank Brewers, Vikings Fall in Kansas City

The Minnesota Twins earned a shutout win over the Milwaukee Brewers at home and the Vikings came up short in their final pre-season game against the Chiefs on Friday.

The Twins took an early 2-0 lead with a two-run home run from Josh Donaldson in the first inning. That score stood through the remainder of the game, with Andrew Albers throwing two strikeouts and allowing three hits in the first 5 1/3 innings. The bullpen then combined for six strikeouts and two hits. The Twins improve to 56-72 and the Brewers fall to 78-51. The teams will return for game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

The Vikings continued to struggle offensively in the 28-25 loss. Minnesota trailed 21-3 at the half but rallied in the second half behind two rushing touchdowns from rookie RB Asim Rose. The Vikings finish the preseason without a win for the first time since 1979. The team will kick off the regular season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 12th at noon.

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures