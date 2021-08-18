Tuesday Our 16th 90-Degree Day in St. Cloud this Summer

ST. CLOUD -- Our hot summer continues with another 90-degree day. It officially got up to 91 degrees in St. Cloud Tuesday.

That was our 16th day this summer with highs in the 90s. We had eight in June and seven in July.

We average 11 90 degree days each year in St. Cloud.

We could have a couple more 90 degree days Wednesday and Thursday.

However, we still have a ways to go before this becomes one of the top 10 hottest summers on record in St. Cloud, we'd have to get up to 25 days to crack the top 10.

