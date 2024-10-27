UNDATED (WJON News) -- Halloween was in full swing this weekend with numerous Trunk-or-treat celebrations. Sartell's event was at the Community Center with stops inside and outside. Kids were able to pick up tote bags, mini foam footballs, and other goodies besides candy.

Waite Park had a Trunk or Treat at Fleet Farm with candy, stickers, bracelets, and Hog Wash vitamin juice drinks. The Richmond Civic and Commerce's Trunk or Treat was a huge success with cars lined up blocks long, and people eagerly waiting in line for it to start.

Richmond had over 300 kids go through in the first hour grabbing candy, tote bags, and soft serve ice cream dished up by the fire department. There was also a Trunk or Treat at Runnings in St. Cloud and in downtown Paynesville on Saturday with more yet to come this week.

