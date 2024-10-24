Trunk Or Treat Events Get Kids Ready For Halloween

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Halloween is only a week away but there are plenty of other opportunities for kids to get dressed up and get some candy. Trunk or Treat celebrations are a popular event for kids to trick or treat safely and there are a number of them taking place over the next week including on:

Saturday (October 26th)

-At Hopkins Park in St. Cloud from 10 a.m. to Noon, sponsored by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

-At Fleet Farm in Waite Park from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

-At the Sartell Community Center from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. as part of Monster Dash.

-On West James Street in Downtown Paynesville from Noon to 2:00 p.m.

-At Runnings in St. Cloud from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.

-At the Gilk Services parking lot in Richmond from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Sponsored by Richmond Civic and Commerce.

On Sunday (October 27th)

-At the Blue Heron in Cold Spring from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.

On Wednesday (October 30th)

-Miller Auto Plaza is holding their trunk or treat from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

-At Minnesota Truck Headquarters from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. for their 7th annual event.

-At Gilleland Chevrolet from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

-At Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

-At Tenvoorde Ford from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. with kid-friendly meals from Dana's Food Truck for just $3.00.

-At Sacred Hearts Church Parking lot in Sauk Rapids from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

-At Crossroad Center from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Crafts and balloon sculpting start at 3:00 p.m. with the Truck or Treat starting at 4:00 p.m. Participating businesses will have an orange pumpkin displayed in front of their store.

Many of the events have music, games, prizes, and other activities as well.

