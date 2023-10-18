A Trunk Or Treat Event Is Coming To Waite Park Later This Month

For parents of young children or those who aren't fans of walking around in the dark, a trunk or treat event is coming back to the parking lot at Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Last year the event saw more than 100 kids and parents enjoying the event. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming event.

Halloween is here Getty Images loading...

The Trunk or Treat event at Fleet Farm is scheduled for October 29th and will run from 3 to 5pm in the parking lot of Fleet Farm in Waite Park.

Last year the participating candy-givers were parked along the back of the lot, closest to Division Street.

According to the social media event page, in addition to having candy for the kids there will be food trucks.

Bring the family to Fleet Farm for Trunk or Treating! We will have community members, Fleet Farm employees and food trucks lined up!

I participated in the event last year with the 98-1 vehicle, and I was floored with how many kids showed up to the event, and how much candy we went through!

It seems that these types of events are becoming more and more popular for families as it allows them to spend part of their day outside with their kids, rather than trying to walk with them at night.

Get our free mobile app

I'm sure there are other trunk or treat events happening that day, as it falls just two days before Halloween, if you know of some other trunk or treat events let us know using the App Chat feature on our station app!

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker