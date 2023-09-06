Tricks and Treats! Valleyfair in Shakopee Has Announced 8 New Experiences!

It's hard to believe that we're actually starting to talk about Halloween, but it is definitely that time. Pumpkin Spice has been out for a couple weeks now, so yeah, it's time.

Ahead of Halloween, Valleyfair in Shakopee has announced that the "Tricks and Treats" attraction is returning and they are introducing eight new experiences. That's a lot of new things to check out for Halloween at Valleyfair. Here's what you can expect.

FAMILY FRIENDLY

The website says it's, "perfect for guests of all ages who wish to celebrate the fall season without the intense scares."

Entry to "Tricks and Treats" is included with regular park admission.

THE NEW ATTRACTIONS

Patches Halloween Bash and the The Halloween Contest - Two original shows on the Midway Stage at dusk.

and the - Two original shows on the Midway Stage at dusk. Ding, Dong, DOOM! - A treasure hunt that will be held throughout the park.

- A treasure hunt that will be held throughout the park. Enchanté Soirée at the Chateau - This is a new walk through attraction that has you making your way through a spirited estate full of magic and mystery.

This is a new walk through attraction that has you making your way through a spirited estate full of magic and mystery. The Land of Treats and the Land of Tricks - The treats area will be home to "Sweet Tooth Acres" with creative crafts, candy and music. The tricks area will be home to "Spooky Spires and Ickeyville".

and the - The treats area will be home to "Sweet Tooth Acres" with creative crafts, candy and music. The tricks area will be home to "Spooky Spires and Ickeyville". Goulish Glowfest and Skelabration DJ Party - These are new musical attractions for all to enjoy.

RUN DATES

Every weekend between September 23 and October 29.

MORE INFORMATION FROM THE WEBSITE

Valleyfair's Tricks and Treats is a gotta-be-there Halloween event packed with fun and family-friendly eeriness. From little goblins to grown-up ghouls, everyone will find ghastly great things to do for Halloween. Plus, we’ve got skeleTONS of delicious seasonal treats, drinks and, of course, candy!

