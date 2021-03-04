Valleyfair Hiring 1,000 Workers for the Summer

SHAKOPEE -- Valleyfair, the amusement park just south of the Twin Cities metro announced they are hiring around one-thousand new staffers for their upcoming 2021 season.

Park spokesperson Kelsey Megard says there are a wide variety of jobs open.

Ride operators, merchandise, lifeguard, park services, food and beverage, admissions, if you can name it, we are hiring for it.

The main requirement for employment is to be at least 14 years of age. More information is available at valleyfair.com/jobs.

The park is set to open on May 22nd.

This story courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

Get our free mobile app