It's one of Minnesota's most popular summer attractions and it looks like 2020 is going to be much different year than planned for Valleyfair.

Valleyfair should be open and entertaining thousands of people a day by now, but the COVID-19 Pandemic has left them closed for now and postponing many of the special events that they had planned for this year.

In an announcement of their website, they say that they have decided to postpone The Peanuts Celebration, which honors the cartoons of Minnesota native Charles Schulz, also, the Grand Carnivale, which included a huge nighttime parade and international street festival, have both been delayed until 2021.

The Monster Jam Thunder Alley event that was also scheduled for this year that included some of the biggest names in the Monster Truck world won't happen this year, and they aren't saying if it's postponed or just canceled.

Valleyfair says, "We are in constant communication with our state and federal governments and are looking forward to welcoming you back just as soon as it is safe to do so."

As of publishing this story, no open date has been announced. But they did previously announced that any 2020 season passes will also be honored in 2021.

Valleyfair is taking this time to make improvements by adding a new event space called Lakeshore Landing, they are also making the Coca-Cola Refresh station near the front gate larger and more efficient and adding a new Corn Cart building with roasted corn with giant glass windows to allow crowds to watch the process, YUMMY!