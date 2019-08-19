Is it wrong to already be planning my trip to Valleyfair for next summer?

Valleyfair is welcoming Grand Canivale to the theme park next year from July 25th through August 16th.

Valleyfair has always been at the forefront of bringing AWESOME new traditions to Minnesota, but in 2020 we will top them all! On select days during the summer of 2020, Valleyfair guests can see, hear and experience how the world kicks up its heels at Grand Carnivale, a larger-than-life cultural celebration with something for everyone.

This new attraction is one that travels the country, and is currently wrapping up at Worlds of Fun Theme Park in Kansas. It features a nightly "Spectacle of Color" parade comprising 150 costumed performers, dancers, and seven elaborately decroated floats. There will also be stalls with a large variety of world food and drink to try, crafts to make and take, games to play, and a "Carnivale Street Party" that includes music, dancing and family-friendly activities.

Grand Carnivale will be the largest entertainment event lineup to come to the theme park in its 43 year history. Some cultures this exhibit showcases are India, China, Italy, France and Germany.

This will be a great opportunity to get the family out of the house next summer (and also sneak an educational cultural lesson into the middle of summer break for the kids!). Season passes are available for Valleyfair next year, and you can get more information on the new Grand Carnivale attraction here.