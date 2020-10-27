Trunk or Treat Event Thursday At Gilleland Chevrolet

TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT THURSDAY

Gilleland Chevrolet will be holding it's 4th Annual Trunk or Treat event this Thursday, October 29th from 5 to 6 pm in conjunction with Miller Auto. Both locations are having a Trunk or Treat drive through event, in which anyone who would like bring their children out for a safe and fun trick or treat event, can get in line at their locations from 5-6 pm, and there will be 4 to 5 stops at each location, featuring candy and treats.

I spoke with Roberta Ringstad, Marketing Director at Gilleland about the Trunk or Treat event. LIsten by clicking the player below.

Photo by Paige Cody on Unsplash

The Girl Scouts will also be on hand, handing out treats and inviting all area girls to become a Girl Scout, as well as The Cold Spring Bakery Connection located in Waite Park. They will be there again this year handing out bags of bakery goods. Last year it was cookies. What will it be this year?

COLORING CONTEST: YOU COULD WIN A BOYS OR GIRLS BIKE!

Also, don't forget to pick up your coloring sheets while you are at the event. Each coloring sheet has an email address on it, and when you are done coloring your picture, you can email a picture of your completed picture, and be entered into a contest to win a boys or girls bike!

All of the colored pictures will be on display at Gilleland and the staff will vote for the winners.

I spoke with Roberta Ringstad, Marketing Manager earlier today, and the thoughts of not having their Halloween Trunk or Treat event made them sad for the kids..so they thought; we'll have the safest event we can think of; all staff handing out candy will be following all safety precautions to make sure everyone is safe.