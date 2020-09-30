Trump Returns to Minnesota for Post-Debate Rally, Fundraiser

DULUTH (AP) -- Fresh off the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump is returning to the battleground state of Minnesota.

Trump will address a rally at Duluth International Airport on Wednesday night. Trump will also attend a fundraiser earlier in the Minneapolis suburb of Shorewood.

It'll be the president's third visit to Minnesota in recent weeks. Trump led a rally in Mankato on Aug. 17 and another in Bemidji on Sept. 18, the same day Democratic challenger Joe Biden visited a union training center in Duluth.

Trump is hoping to become the first Republican presidential candidate to carry Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972.