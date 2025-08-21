Canadian Trucker Charged With Soliciting a Teen in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Canadian truck driver is charged in Stearns County with soliciting a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, 61-year-old Bernhard Froese of Tillsonburg, Ontario, texted someone he thought was a 17-year-old girl through a website commonly used for the solicitation of sex.

The fictional girl was created by an investigator with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force.

Froese allegedly texted that he was looking for the girl to provide a sex act for money.

Court records show an agreement was made where the fictional girl would meet him at a south St. Cloud truckstop, where he was parked.

The man gave a description of what he was wearing and what his truck looked like. When the undercover officer told Froese that they were at the location, he was arrested as he approached the vehicle.

According to the charging complaint, Froese admitted to investigators that he had intentions to meet a 17-year-old girl for sex. He also allegedly admitted how much he was going to pay and believed anyone over 16-years-old in Canada is considered an adult.

Froese is charged with one count of prostitution - agreeing to hire a 16 or 17-year-old.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton