ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- TriUnity Foundation is looking for applications for a grant opportunity.

For a limited time, TriUnity Foundation, a nonprofit founded by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union, is accepting applications through the end of September for up to four grants worth $2,500 each.

The foundation helps alleviate the financial burden for those facing terminal illness.

For this cycle of applications, designated funds and grants are reserved to support women members. The grant money in this cycle is from the Dancing With Our Stars fundraiser, which Eunice Adjei took part in last June in support of TriUnity Foundation.

They have designed a confidential application that is easy to complete.