Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Pippin and Guilda

Pippin

Pippin is a 3-year-old guinea pig who is friendly, used to being handled, and is a solo pig. (Any introduction to another male pig should be slow and proper.) He loves apples and leafy greens as an occasional treat. Pippin enjoys supervised time outside of his cage both indoors and outdoors when the weather cooperates. Be sure there aren’t any chemicals on the grass when you let him romp around outside.

Guilda

Guilda is a spayed 10-year-old cat who was brought to TCHS from another animal welfare group without much information about her past. Guilda may take some time to warm up to new people or environments, but she’s a total sweetie once she gets to know you. She fit right in where there’s a cat tower, scratching posts, and plenty of lounging spots for her to relax in her new home. Guilda’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

All adoption visits are by appointment only during this time. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896 and staff invite you to pre-shop on the website TriCountyHumaneSociety.org.