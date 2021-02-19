Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Mittens and Roy

Mittens

Mittens is a spayed 10-year-old cat who came to Tri-County Humane Society as a transfer from another facility, so we don't know too much about her background. (All introductions to new pets and people should be slow and carefully.) Mittens has tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), which affects a cat's immune system. While some cats can have health complications from FIV, many more live long, happy lives. Mittens is an incredibly sweet girl who needs a second look - 10 is barely middle-aged for a cat. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Roy

Roy, a Vizsla mix, is a sweet, energetic goofball looking for a home. He came to Tri-County Humane Society due to the health of his previous owner making it too difficult to care for a dog. . Roy is 2 years old and neutered. Roy can be dog selective and dominant with other dogs. His breed is quite athletic, so agility, hunting, disc training, or other sporting events may be a great option. Obedience classes would likely help hone his skills; Roy is very treat motivated!

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.

