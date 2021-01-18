Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Emmy and Helga

Helga

Helga is a 5 month old little kitty who is looking for just the right match. She’s a bit of a work in progress (hey, aren't we all?). Helga was part of a litter born to an outdoor cat. She's made big strides since coming inside, but she still needs some extra-special attention and TLC. Ask a TCHS staff for tips on how to help Helga adjust at her own pace. And while she may be shy, she's still a kitten who loves playtime and is learning new things every day. Wand toys are her favorite! Helga is undergoing treatment for an eye injury, but she's ready for adoption and she doesn't let it slow her down!

Emmy

Emmy is a 1 year old spayed Lab mix looking for a new home with someone who has plenty of patience and dog know-how. Emmy’s a very sweet girl but she’s a power chewer and will need to have that urge satisfied as well as the anxiety that creates it resolved. She comes with a history of chewing just about anything that isn’t put away. It’ll be important for her new owners to continue to work with her to control or eliminate this behavior. Emmy lived with children in the past and although she played a little rough, she was never aggressive with them. She already knows the commands “sit” and “lay” and shows signs of being eager to learn more. An active family with the extra time to exercise and work on obedience training is just what Emmy needs to succeed.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.

