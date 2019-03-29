Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Bull & Miracle

Bull

Bull is a beautiful 2 year old neutered American Pitt Bull Terrier mix looking for a new home with an experienced dog owner. This big lug is super sweet and loves attention from his people. He has not been around cats or small children but we know he can be dog selective, so a meet and greet would be required with any resident dogs. Bull is very intelligent and already knows the command “sit”. He would benefit from further obedience training and due to his strength, additional leash training.

Miracle

Miracle is a neutered 3-year-old kitty who's come a long way! In December he was found outside as an unwanted stray. He spent time in a foster home to get some socialization and become used to living inside. His foster parent reported that Miracle warms up if you take your time with him, and he gives great kisses and loves this new thing called cuddling. A quiet home where he can slowly adjust to his new environment may be best. Consider giving this sweet boy a chance! He might be the "Miracle" you deserve and have been waiting for! His fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.