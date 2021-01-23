Tri-County Area Reports Four More COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 31 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,565 more positive cases Saturday.

Statewide, the cumulative totals are now 6,063 and 453,808 respectively.

Locally, Sherburne County reported two deaths and 25 cases, Stearns County reported one death and 57 cases, and Benton County reported one death and nine cases.

Health officials say over 6.3 million tests have been completed in Minnesota.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app