Trevor Scott Goodwin, 48, Tampa, FL and formerly St. Cloud area

February 11, 1975 - March 27, 2023

Trevor Scott Goodwin (48), of Tampa, FL died unexpectedly on March 27, 2023.

Trevor was born February 11, 1975 in Lincoln, NE to Michael and Sandra Goodwin of St. Cloud, MN.

A St. Cloud Tech High School grad in 1993, Trevor went on to play football for St. Cloud State University, graduating in 1998. He pursued his passion and career in the health and fitness industry as an industry sales representative and by owning and managing fitness clubs. He was involved in the local business community, Chamber of Commerce, and other various volunteer opportunities.

Trevor spent a lot of his time weight training, playing golf, sitting by the pool, and spending time with his daughters. He loved being around people and making everyone laugh. During the last few years of his life he often referred to the Florida sunshine as his happy place.

Trevor is survived by his two daughters, Kate (Nick) Turnquist of Alexandria, MN and Rachel Goodwin of Fargo, ND; parents, Michael and Sandra Goodwin of Saint Cloud; brother, Brian (Kara) Goodwin of Big Lake, MN and sister, Shelly (Seth) Petro of Becker, MN, along with several uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Services:

Celebration of Life: Thursday, April 13, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Riverside Terrace – 195 River Ave. S., Sauk Rapids, MN

Memorial Service: Friday, April 14 at Westwood Church – 5719 Walnut Dr., St. Cloud, MN

-- Public visitation: 10:00 am

-- Service: 11:00 am

-- Noon: Lunch & social exchange

-- 2:00 pm Internment