Transportation Company Collecting Donations for Afghan Refugees

ST. CLOUD -- A Minnesota transportation company is collecting donations for Afghan refugees coming to the United States.

Landline Company is accepting donations of non-perishable food, clothing, and hygiene items at their St. Cloud, Duluth, and Bloomington locations. Starting Thursday, deliveries of donations will be taken over to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, about 40 miles east of La Crosse.

The fort is one of seven military bases processing refugees entering the U.S. from Afghanistan. Monetary donations can also be made online through the company’s website. So far, over $15,000 has already been raised.

Landline provides airport car and shuttle service in seven Minnesota and Wisconsin cities.

