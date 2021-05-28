Traditional Rides Return to Lake Wobegon Trail this Summer

AVON -- A number of fun rides are returning this summer to the Lake Wobegon Trail.

The first is the 22nd annual Caramel Roll Ride on Saturday, June 12th. Lake Wobegon Trail Association President Cliff Borgerding says you'll have several chances to grab a caramel roll along the way.

We have caramel rolls of course at all the rest stops and the rest stops are in different towns along the trail. I believe there are seven stops total and every rest stop has caramel rolls from a different vendor.

The check-in and registration are from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. that day in Albany. The cost is $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event.

The following week on Saturday, June 19th is the 10th annual Lady Slipper Nature Ride.

This ride originally started because of the Showy Pink and White Lady Slipper, which is the state flower. It grows along the trail between Albany and Avon and there are literally hundreds of them out there.

There is no registration fee for this ride, but donations are accepted.

Borgerding says the sole source of revenue for the association is these rides.

Later this summer is the 3rd annual Rail Trails 100 bike ride on August 7th and also the 10th annual Caramel Apple Ride on September 11th.

Besides the rides, you can support the Lake Wobegon Trail by joining the Friends of the Trail program or becoming a board member on the association.

Despite not being able to hold their rides last year, due to COVID-19 concerns, Borgerding says the Lake Wobegon Trail saw more use last year than in any other year as people got outside and looked for things to do.

