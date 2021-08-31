Caramel Apple Ride Coming Up on September 11th

SAUK CENTRE -- Registration is open right now for a bike ride on the Lake Wobegon Trail.

Trail Association President Cliff Borgerding says the Caramel Apple Ride starts in Sauk Centre.

We start out at the northwest corner of the Stearns County Fairgrounds. You can bike to Melrose, or West Union, or Osakis from there. We have caramel apples at all the rest stops.

Photo by Henry Becerra on Unsplash

He says they have about 35 people signed up for the ride so far and are hoping to get several more.

I'd like to get 100 to 150 riders for this, so it's not a real big ride, just a fun pleasant weekend ride on the trail.

The cost is $25 for adults in advance, it is $30 for same-day registration. Kids up to 15 years old are free.

Check-in for the Caramel Apple Ride is from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11th.