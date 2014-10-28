Tracey D. Davidson, 45, Annandale

December 3, 1968 - October 24, 2014

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 30, 2014 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker for Tracey D. Davidson, age 45, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Al Stangl will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.

Tracey was born Dec. 3, 1968 in Robbinsdale to Ronald & Christine (Cassidy) Davidson. She was a 1987 graduate of Becker High School where she was involved in gymnastics and track. She was Miss Becker in 1987, and she currently lived in Annandale. Tracey enjoyed spending time with her children and family, and enjoyed attending her children’s sporting events. She was a neat freak who enjoyed cleaning.