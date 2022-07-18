Toys “R” Us Will Be In Every Macy’s By Christmas

NEW YORK -- Toys "R" Us is coming back in time for the Christmas shopping season.

Macy's has announced it is expanding its partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys "R" Us brand to every Macy's store in America this holiday season.

Beginning already later this month and rolling out through October 15th, the in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet up to 10,000 square feet. The largest will be in Macy's flagship locations.

The footprint of stores may flex up an additional 500 to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season to offer an even wider assortment of products.

The Toys“R” Us shops will also feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

To celebrate the openings, all Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning October 15 through October 23.

Since last August, Macy’s customers have shopped for Toys“R” Us products online exclusively at macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com.

Toys "R" Us closed its store in St. Cloud in January of 2015.

Macy's has 11 stores in Minnesota including one here in St. Cloud.

