UNDATED (WJON News) -- The annual Toys for Tots campaign is underway in the St. Cloud metro area. Coordinator Henry Ewers says they've distributed over 250 drop-off boxes around the area.

We collect new toys. Any price range. We collect toys, books, and stocking stuffers. We range from zero to 14 years old.

They are also holding a handful of toy drives, including at Five Below on November 28th and December 13th, Stearns History Museum on December 5th, and Walmart in Sartell on December 6th.

Ewers says families who want to receive toys can sign up now for one of two distribution dates.

Last year, we collected 19,699 toys, books, and stocking stuffers. We gave toys to 4,571 children last year. So, that's an average of 4.31 toys per child.

The toys will be distributed at Catholic Charities and at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

There is also a special toy distribution night in Kimball on December 6th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Willow Creek Park Shelter. For that distribution, no sign-up is required.