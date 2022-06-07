Town Ball Weekly – Tourneys- June 7th, 2022

PHOTO: Roger Mischke PHOTO: Roger Mischke loading...

2022 OMANN INSURANCE INVITATIONAL

(16th ANNUAL)

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 HASTINGS HAWKS 1

(Friday June 3rd)

The Steves defeated their foe from the Classic Cannon Valley League and Class B Hawks, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and a solid defense. The Steves put up three big runs in the first inning to give their pitcher good support. The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Player/manager Ben Oman threw the final inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Steves offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jack Greenlun went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bo Schmitz went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Brandon Waldvogel went

1-for-4. Logan Siemers went 1-for-4 and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Blake Guggenberger earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Derek Durant earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Tommy Ritt, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and three walks. Dennis Reinhart threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Cory Wolters, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Nick Horsch went 1-for-3 he scored a run. Isaac Flynn went 1-for-3, Noah Paulseth was hit by a pitch and Jordan Jeske and Jake Sandquist both earned a walk.

FOREST LAKE BREWERS 6 BRAINERD BEES 5

(Saturday June 4th)

NEW MARKET MUSKIES 5 SARTELL MUSKIES 2

(Saturday June 4th)

The Muskies of New Market defeated their foe the Muskies of Sartell, backed by thee hits, including a home run. Nolan Johnson started on the mound for the Muskies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The New Market Muskies were led by Carter Hanson, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Alex Berreth had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Zaetta went 1-for-4 and Nolan Johnson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brett Herber had a stolen base and he scored a run, Ben Glad earned a walk and Lincoln Berry was hit by a pitch.

The Sartell Muskies starting pitcher was Adam Wenker, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, two runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Tim Burns, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run and Cody Partch went 2-for-3. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4 and Riley Ahrndt had a sacrifice bunt.

ISANTI REDBIRDS 12 MINNEAPOLIS COBRAS 4 (5 Innings)

(Saturday June 4th)

The Redbirds defeated the Cobras, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and a triple and seven players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher Phil Bray threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Redbirds offense was led by Wyatt Soderquist, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs. Nick Hoffman went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Duong went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Mitch Dunbar went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jeff Bowman went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Joe Tuholsky went 1-for-2 he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Smith went 1-for-1 with a double and he earned a walk. Connor Braaten had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tristen Zimbrich was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Mason Voshell earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Blaze Hogie earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cobras was AJ Sturnieks, he was their pitcher of record. The Cobras offense was led by Mason Reinhart and Sean Borman both went 2-for-3, Greg Larpenter went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jeff Miller was credited for a RBI and Ross Nordean earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 MINNEAPOLIS COBRAS 0

(Saturday June 4th)

The Muskies defeated their foe the Cobras, backed by eight hits and solid defense. Lefty John Schumer started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Andrew Deters went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3. Brain Schellinger went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger earned a pair of walks. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Cobras starting pitcher was Mitch Waletzki, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Ryan Mcgie, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Sam Cooper went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Season Borman, Jeff Miller and R. Nordean went 1-for-3.

HASTINGS HAWKS 4 SARTELL MUSKIES 2

(Sunday June 5th)

The Hawks defeated the Muskies, backed by seven hits, including a double and good defense. The Hawks starting pitcher was Max Bundschu, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Horsch threw one inning to close it out, he gave up a hit.

The Hawks offense was led by Noah Paulseth, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Evan Khrin went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Jake Sandquist went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Josh Greeder went 1-for-4 with a stole base and Isaac Flynn went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jordan Jeske went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Cory Wolters went 1-for-4 and Cole Benson earned a walk.

The Muskies starting pitcher was Ethan Carlson, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Partch threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Brian Schellinger went 2-for-3, with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 and Cody Partch went 1-for-4 with a double. Jake Merrill went 1-for-4, Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 and Riley Ahrndt was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ISANTI REDBIRDS 15 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 6

(Sunday June 5th)

The Redbirds defeated the Steves, backed by fourteen hits, including two home runs and two doubles. The Redbirds had several pitchers throw against the Steves, Matt Duong threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Tristen Zimprich threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Drew Talberg threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Chase Carstensen threw 1 1/3 to close it out, he gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Redbirds offense was led by Nick Hoffman, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tristan Zimprich went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Dan Hamann went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Jeff Bowman went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blaze Hogie went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Joe Tukolsky was credited for a RBI and he scored three runs. Mason Voshell went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and Ethan Smith went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Wyatt Soderquist went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs, Charlie Wonser was credited for a RBI and Brent Tholen earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he was the pitcher of record. Blake Guggenberger, Tyler Gentile and Cole Fuecker threw in relief. The Steves offense was led by Bo Schmitz, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Derek Durant went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Andrew Ambrosier went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Omann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-5, Jack Greenlun was hit by a pitch and Nick Greer earned a walk.

NEW MARKET MUSKIES 4 ISANTI REDBIRDS 3

(Saturday June 4th)

The Muskies defeated the Redbirds, backed by seven hits, good defense to give their pitchers support. Thomas Gross started for the Muskies, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Lincoln Berry threw the final inning inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Muskies were led on offense by Brett Herber, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Lincoln Berry went

1-for-2 for a RBI and Scott Lyden earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Andy Henkemeyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Alex Berreth went 1-for-4 and Mason Trocke earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zach Zaetta went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Nolan Johnson went 1-for-3.

The Redbirds starting pitcher was Taylor Wink, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Redbirds offense was led by Blaze Hogie, he went 1-for-2 with a home urn for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Joe Tulhosky went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Wyatt Soderqust went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Voshell went 1-for-3, Jeff Bowman earned a pair of walks, Tristen Zimprich had a stolen base and Nick Hoffman was hit by a pitch.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

NEW MARKET MUSKIES 6 FOREST LAKE BREWERS 1

(Sunday June 5th)

The Muskies defeated their rivals the Brewers, backed by eight hits, including two doubles, aided by five walks and they played solid defense. Brett Herber started on the mound for the Muskies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Scott Lyden, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brett Herber went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Trocke went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Zach Zaetta went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Carter Hanson went 2-for-4 with double and he scored a run, Ben Glad went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Alex Berreth earned a walk. Lincoln Berry went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Brewers was Yossi Scott, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Rogers threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Austin Bergum, he went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Nick Brown went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Sean Graff went 1-for-4. Mike Schultz and Brandon Rogers both went 1-for-3 and Joe Rydel earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY CLASSIC 2022

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 0

(Friday June 3rd)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits and very good defense. The starting pitcher Scott Lieser threw a very good game, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Messer went 1-for-4. Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-4, Nolan Reuter had a sacrifice bunt and Zach Moritz scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was righty Grant Ludwig, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 3-for-4 and Adam Jaeger went 2-for-3. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Nick Dingman and Sam Hopfer went 1-for-4.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 3 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 1

(Saturday June 4th)

The Express from the Central Valley league defeated the Twins from the County Line league, backed by four very timely hits, including two home runs, This gave the Express starting pitcher enough to support, Matt Dingmann threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3 for a home run and Tommy Friesen scored a run. Austin Ruehle and Zach Dingmann both went 1-for-3 and Scott Marqaurdt earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher was Ben Kulset, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Twins offense was led by Ben Kulset, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI and Mike Danielson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson, Adam Schroeder and Josh Soine all went 1-for-3 and Dalton Rambow earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5 AVON LAKERS 3

(Saturday June 4th)

The Rockies defeated their foe the Lakers, backed by six timely hits, including a pair of doubles. The Rockies starting pitcher was lefty Jake Brinker, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Veteran David Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Calvin Kalthoff earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Geislinger earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Eli Backes went 1-for-3, Brady Linn earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Brock Humbert earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch McIntyre, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Philippi, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Caleb Curry went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Holm went 1-for-3 with a double and Ryan Janzen went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Theisen earned a walk and he scored a run.

CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 6 WATERTOWN RED DEVILS 1

(Saturday June 4th)

The Red Birds defeated the Red Devils, backed by seven big hits, including a home run and a double. Righty Tommy Thompson started on the mound for the Red Birds, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Mason Miller threw 2 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Red Birds were led on offense by Diego Waisanen, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Mahike went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Aaron Kloeppner went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Zach Hoffmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Aaron Pfaff went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Arnold went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jack Nemetz went 1-for-3, Arnold Drusch IV earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Joe Jersak earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils was Ansen Dulas, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mitch Kelzer, Ben Trucke, Jadrien Keavy and Jackson Meyer all went 1-for-3. Matt Butler earned a walk and he scored a run and Aleks Strehlke went

1-for-1.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

(Saturday June 4th)

The Twins from the County Line League defeated their Stearns County rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and good defense. Hunter Magnuson started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, seven walks, and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Adam Schrader closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Ethan Haugen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Hunter Magnuson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Derek Dolezal went 1-for-4. Josh Soine went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Aedan Andresen scored a run.

Sam Hopfer started on the mound for the Lakers. He pitched the whole game and gave up 13 hits, five runs, issued two walks and recorded four strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Adam Miller earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen earned three walks and he scored a run, Carter Wessel earned two walks, Matt Lieser earned a walk and he scored a run and Colin Spooner earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 0

(Saturday June 4th)

The Martins from the Stearns County League defeated the Red Birds from the River Valley League, backed by seven very timely hits and good defense. The Martins starting pitcher, righty Ben Schroeder threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Scott Lieser closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kyle Lieser went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ryan Messer went 1-for-3.

The Red Birds starting pitcher was John Straka threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Kody Dalen threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Red Birds offense was led by Zach Hoffman, he went 1-for-3 with a walk and Zach Unterseher went 1-for-2 with a walk. Andrew Mahlke went 1-for-3 and Noah Drusch IV went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Joe Jersak went 1-for-3, Brandon Arnold earned a walk and he had a stolen base Aaron Kleppner earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5 KIMBALL EXPRESS 3

(Saturday June 4th)

The Rockies defeated their league rivals the Express, backed by ten hits, including two home runs and a double. Righty Eli Backes started on the mound for the Rockies, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brock Humbert threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs. Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI and David Jonas went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Duffner went 1-for-4 with a double and Brady Linn went 1-for-4. Jake Brinker and Jordan Neu both went 1-for-2 and each earned a walk. TJ Neu went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Eli Backes scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was Craig Meyer threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tommy Friesen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Michael Hoffman, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double and Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Zach Dingmann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Cody Leither had a sacrifice bunt.

WATERTOWN RED DEVILS 8 AVON LAKERS 0

(Saturday June 4th)

The Red Devils defeated their foe the Lakers, backed by eight hits, including a home run and two doubles and solid defense. They put up three runs in the first and three more in the sixth innings. Their staring pitcher was Patrick Tschida, he threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Ben Smith, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Matt Butler went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Cale Wabbe went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Patrick Tschida went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Kelzer earned two walks and he was given credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Anderly went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and scored a run and Ansen Dulas went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Cole Wellmann, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a a strikeout. Joe Dolan threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. Carter Philippi threw one innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Dolan went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Cole Wellmann went 1-for-3, Logan Harren went 1-for-2, Carter Philippi and Jack Theisen both earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 3 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

(Sunday June 5th)

The Lakers of the Victory League defeated the Lakers of the Stearns County League backed by four timely hits and good defense and they were aided by five walks. The Lakers starting pitcher was Matt Pichelmann, he threw three innings, he gave up no hits, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joe Dolan threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Janzen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellmann, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Cody Stich went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Joe Dolan earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Tori Olmscheid, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Jordan Orbeck, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Isaac Lieser was credited for a RBI. Adam Jaeger and Grant Ludwig both went 1-for-3 and both scored a run and Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4 WATERTOWN RED DEVILS 2

(Sunday June 5th)

The Twins defeated the Red Devils backed by ten hits, including a home run and a double. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers, Ethan Haugen started on the mound for the Twins, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and recorded one strikeout. Mike Danielson earned the save with three innings of relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Derek Dolezal went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Josh Soine went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ben Kulset went 2-for-3. Ethan Haugen went 1-for-2 with a double, Scott Rambow earned a walk and he scored a run, Aedan Andresen and Carson McCain both scored a run. Jake Rambow, Hunter Magnuson and Adam Schrader all went 1-for-4.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Andrew Nichols, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Iten threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jadrien Keavy threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Red Devils offense was led by Andrew Nichols, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and Aleks Strehike went 2-for-2. Matt Butler went 1-for-3, Patrick Tschida earned two walks and Erich Strehike earned a walk and he scored a run.

CHAMPIONSHIP

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4

(Sunday June 5th)

The Rockies from the Central Valley League defeated their rivals from the Stearns County League the Martins, backed by six hits, including a home run. The Rockies starting pitcher was Conner Schoborg, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. TJ Neu three three innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by veteran David Jonas, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two big RBIs. Jake Brinker went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Evan Acheson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Blattner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brock Humbert went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke VanErp scored a run.

The Martins starting pitcher was Bryan Schlangen, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Messer threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Chas Hennen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Bryan Schlangen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Derek Koll earned a walk and he scored a run and Avery Schmitz earned a walk.

CHANHASSEN REDBIRDS 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

(Sunday June 5th)

The Redbirds defeated the Express, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a double. Brandon Arnold started on the mound for the Redbirds, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Redbirds offense was led by Aaron Pfaff, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Zach Hoffmann went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Andrew Mahlke went 1-for-3 with a double. Tommy Thompson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Mason Miller went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kody Dalen was hit by a pitch.

The Express starting pitcher was Zach Dingmann, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he issued four walks. Brooks Marquardt threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer, he went 3-for-3 with a home run. Tommy Friesen, Ben Johnson, Brooks Marquardt and Michael Hoffman all went 1-for-3. Noah Young had a sacrifice bunt and Austin Ruehle earned a walk.