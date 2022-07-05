Town Ball Weekly – July 5th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(June 27th thru July 3rd)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

(Friday July 1st)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers in a great pitching dual. The Brewers collected seven hits, including a pair of doubles and they played solid defense. The Brewers put up two big runs in the eighth inning to take the lead. The starting pitcher for the Brewers was righty Reed Pfannenstein, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Josh Lanctot, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Sam Iten went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 2-for-4 with a double and DJ Kron went 1-for-1 with a double and two sacrifice bunts. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-1 and Chris Clark had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth, Derrik Orth and Brady Kenning all had sacrifice bunts.

The Clippers starting pitcher was lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven his, two runs and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Carson Geislinger, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Brenden Ashton went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-4 and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 4

(Friday June 1st)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by seven timely hits and good pitching performances. Lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound for the Rockies, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run.

Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Veteran David Jonas went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Jordan Neu went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Calvin Kalthoff had a sacrifice for a RBI and Brady Linn scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Dylan Rausch, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Howen threw two innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and Tanner Anderson earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Damian Lincoln went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kaden Rausch and Connor Lincoln both went 1-for-4 and Michael Bautch scored a run.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 14 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4

(Friday July 1st)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by nineteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Aaron Fruth started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Laudenbach closed it out with two innings of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Marcus Lommel, he went 4-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Veteran Adam Gwost went

3-for-5 for three RBIs and Mitch Gwost went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tyler Bautch went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. James Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Laudenbach and Travis Laudenbach both went 3-for-4 and each scored a pair of runs. Nate Gwost earned a walk, Trey Toenjes had a stolen base and Michael Laudenbach scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Nathan Geislinger, he threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Theisen threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Holthaus threw 1/3 of an inning and he retired one batter.

The Hawks offense was led by Tanner Olean, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Jackson Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. David Pennertz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Luke Ludwig went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-4, Matt Unterberger and Jordan Kelm both earned a walk and Dan Sargent scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY NORTH

Kimball Express 9-1

Cold Spring Rockies 6-4

Pearl Lake Lakers 5-8

Eden Valley Hawks 3-9

CENTRAL VALLEY SOUTH

Luxemburg Brewers 9-2

Watkins Clippers 7-3

St. Augusta Gussies 3-8

St. Nicholas Nicks 2-9

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

MONTICELLO POLECATS 9 BECKER BANDITS 4

(Wednesday June 29th)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by twelve hits, including seven doubles and a triple. They were aided by ten walks and they played good defense. The Polecats starting pitcher was Danny Blackstone, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Brayden Hanson, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tom Blackstone went

2-for-5 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Cole Bovee went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Bosacker went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Sam Dokkebakken, went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Caden King went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Danny Blackstone earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bandits was Will Thorn, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run and three walks. Andrew Kolbinger threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Taylor went 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Krenz one threw inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits offense was led by Matt Krenz, he went 2-for3 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Mitch Louden went

2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Murphy went 1-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Jackson Thorn went 1-for-5. Dalton Fouquette earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Jacob Bergsten scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 6 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 0

(Friday July 1st)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and good defense. The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBI and Keenan Macek went 2-for-4 with a double. Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Braydon Hanson went 2-for-5, Michael Revenig went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ben Schaben was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Andy Nefs, he threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats were led on offense by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Samson Schlegel, Ty Carper, Preston Schlegel and Jaxon Kenning all went 1-for-4.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2 SARTELL MUSKIES 1

(Wednesday June 29th)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League and in town rivals Muskies, backed by seven timely hits, including a pair of doubles and very good defense. The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was righty Chase Heying, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Reece Johnson threw two innings relief, he recorded one strikeout and lefty Jalen Vorpahl closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys put up single runs in the second and third innings, with back to back doubles in the 2nd inning. A pair of singles led to a run in the third inning, led by Steven Brinkerhoff. He went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kade Lewis went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Zack Overboe went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Will Kranz went 1-for-4. Josh Schaefer and Kalen Lewis both went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for the Muskies was veteran Adam Wenker, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Johnny Schumer threw the final two innings, he recored one strikeout, he faced six batters.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned two walks. Andrew Deters went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3, Brian Schellinger and Jacob Merrill both went 1-for-4 and Austin Henrichs had a sacrifice bunt.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2

(Monday June 27th)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Cyclones, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles, solid defense and some good pitching performances. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was rookie righty Ben Pratt, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued two walks. The Stone Poneys had four pitchers threw in relief for the balance of the game. Righty Reese Johnson threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Chase Heying threw one inning, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Lefty Luis Aponte threw one inning, he gave up a run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Kalen Lewis, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and a stolen base. Will Kranz went 1-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Josh Schaefer went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Brenden Boesen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, which was home plate to scored a run. Luis Aponte went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Jack Schaefer went 1-for-5. Kade Lewis went 1-for-1, Zack Overboe earned a walk and he scored a run and Steve Brinkerhoff was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Owen Arndt, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Terrence Moody threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Jeff Solorz, he went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Terrence Moody went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was it by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Conner Hemker went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Arndt earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Tyler Hemker earned a pair of walks and Brandon Bokelman earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE WEST

St. Joseph Joes 8-1

Sartell Muskies 6-4

Sartell Stone Poneys 4-5

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 2-8

Clear Lake Lakers 2-8

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE EAST

Monticello Polecats 7-0

Clearwater River Cats 6-2

Becker Bandits 5-5

Rogers Red Devils 1-4

Albertville Anglers 1-5

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2 FARMING FLAMES 1 (13 Innings)

(Friday July 1st)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County rivals the Flames, backed by seven hits, including a huge double. The Martins righty Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw eleven innings. He gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Ben Schroeder closed it out with two innings of relief, he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win.

The Martins were led on offense by Tanner Arceneau, he went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Zach Moritz went 2-for-6 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt and Scott Lieser went 1-for-4. Bryan Schlangen was hit three times by a pitch, Matthew Schlangen had a stolen base and Avery Schmitz earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Flames was Adam Nibaur, he threw nine innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-5 with a home run. Tylor Schroeder, Adam Winklels and Adam Nibaur all went 1-for-5.

ELROSA SAINTS 6 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 0

(Friday July 1st)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher was Payton VanBeck, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Peyton Winter, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Kevin Kuefler was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann was hit twice by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Matt Schmitz was credited for a RBI. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Peter went 2-for-5 with two doubles and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-3, Will VanBeck went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Reller was hit by a pitch.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was lefty Ty Reller, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Will Funk threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and Caden Sand went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Joe Stangler went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Neal Anderson went 1-for-4. Ty Reller went 1-for-3, Logan Funk and Devin Hansen both were hit by a pitch and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-3.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1 GREENWALD CUBS 0 (10 Innings)

(Saturday July 2nd)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by five timely hits, great defense and good pitching performances. Trent Wendlandt started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw seven innings. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Righty Grant Ludwig threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Matthew Lieser went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-5 and Spencer Lieser went 1-for-4. Shane Kampsen earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Nick Dingman scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw 9 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brett Engelmeyer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Cubs offense was led by Kegan Stueve, he went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and Tyler Thomas went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brett Engelmeyer and Tyler Engelmeyer both went 1-for-4 and both earned a walk. Ryan Kramer and Sam Frieler both had a sacrifice bunt and Tyler Hoffman was hit by a pitch.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE NORTH

Elrosa Saints 8-1

Spring Hill Chargers 6-5

Meirie Grove Grovers 5-6

New Munich Silverstreaks 5-6

Greenwald Cubs 2-7

SOUTH DIVISION

St. Martin Martins 8-1

Richmond Royals 7-3

Farming Flames 6-5

Lake Henry Lakers 3-7

Roscoe Rangers 1-10

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 11 AITKIN STEAM 2

(Wednesday June 29th)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Steam, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of home runs, they play good defense. They were aided by nine walks, this gave their pitcher great deal of support. Mitch McIntyre started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Cody Stich closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and he earned a walk for five huge RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-5 with a home run and he earned a walk and Joe Dolan went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Riley Voit went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Reese Gregory went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Matt Meyer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Peyton Randall went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk.

The Steam starting pitcher was Nathan Ehnstrom, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jeremy Janzen threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Dox threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steam offense was led by Carter Cox, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Zach Ehnstrom went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Cliff went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Carter Kullhem went 1-for-5. Nathan Ehnstrom and Jon Blanchette both went 1-for-4.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 10 RANDALL CUBS 0

(Saturday July 2nd)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Cubs, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. They were aided by seven walks and they played good defense. The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Derek Durant and Brandon Waldvogel both went 1-for-4 and Ben Omann earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Caleb Strack, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carter Natvig threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Travis Wenzel went 1-for-2 with a walk and Ben Strack and Kyle Peterschick both earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 13 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 3 (7 Innings)

Friday July 1st)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by thirteen hits, good defense and they were aided by thirteen walks. The Black Sox put up five runs in the fourth and four more in the seventh innings. Their starting pitcher was Mitch Reller, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Andrew Kerzman closed it out with one inning of relief, he retired three batters.

The Black Sox offense was led by Brandon Sawyer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIS, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jake Braegelmann went 2-for-4. For a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Ben Millard went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryan Benson earned three walks, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Trevor Sawyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Pesta went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Carter Sawyer earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Ike Sawyer earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and four walks. Jake Ethen threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Opatz threw 2/3 of an inning, gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Brandon Dickmann, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Dickmann went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Opatz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Will Ethen went 1-for-3. Jordan Gombos earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run, Tanner Reid was hit by a pitch and Tanner Tomsek had a sacrifice bunt.

AITKIN STEAM 8 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 6

(Saturday July 2nd)

The Steam defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by six hits, aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Kyle Cluff, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Carson Kullhem threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steam offense was led by Zack Ehnstrom, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Hunter Nissen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carson Kullhem went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dayton Halloway went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Ehstrom earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. M. Onyx went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jesse Goettig earned two walks and he scored a run and Carter Dox earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Cody Skwira, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Dickmann threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Brandon Dickmann, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Charlie Slivnik went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tyler Huls went 3-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Skwira went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Jordan Gombos went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Will Ethen earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Tanner Tomasek was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Will Ethan earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jake Ethen earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE STANDINGS SOUTH/WEST

Sobieski Skis 11-0

St. Stephen Steves 7-1

Avon Lakers 6-3

Upsala Blue Jays 5-5

Freeport Black Sox 4-6

St. Wendel Saints 3-6

Opole Brears 2-10

Randall Cubs 2-6

Swanville Swans 3-10

Flensburg Falcons 0-11

VICTORY NORTH/EAST STANDINGS

Pierz Lakers 9-2

Fort Ripley Rebels 8-2

Buckman Billygoats 8-3

Nisswa Lightning 7-2

Foley Lumberjacks 7-4

St. Mathias Devils 5-5

Pierz Brewers 5-5

Pierz Bulldogs 4-7

Royalton Riverdogs 3-9

Aitkin Steam 3-5

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 10 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 3

(Wednesday June 29th)

The Chuckers defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by eighteen hits, including a home run and three doubles. Kolbe Holtz started on the mound for the Chuckers, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. David Kingery threw four innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Cunningham, he went 2-for-6 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. David Kingery went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chris Fellows went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Jordan Olson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jeff Peterson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Peterson went 4-for-5 and Josh Kingery went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Logan Straumann went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Ezra Kaping went 1-for-1.

The Twins starting pitcher was Mike Danielson, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jett Salonek threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Evan Haugen threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Gavin Radabaugh was credited for a RBI and Adam Schrader earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Ben Kulset went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Derek Dolezal and Wyatt White both went 1-for-3 and both earned a walk. Jett Salonek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jake Rambow earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Soine earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Dalton Rambow earned a walk.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 11 REGEL EAGLES 7

(Friday July 1st)

The Twins defeated their County Line rivals the Eagles, backed by nineteen hits, including five doubles and two home runs. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Haugen, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Kelset threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a sacrifice fly for six RBIs and he scored three runs. Jake Rambow went 4-for-6 with three doubles for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Dalton Rambow went 4-for-5 for a RBI and Scott Rambow went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Jett Salonek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks and Ethan Haugen went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Ben Kulset went 2-for-5, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Josh Soine went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Adrain Belden, he threw one inning, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Paffrath threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nathan Meyer, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Grant Paffrath went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Beier went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Beier went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Blake Karach went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Jeff Schaefer went 1-for-1. Derek Dengerud and Adrian Belden both earned a walk and each scored a run, Jordan Wosmek had a sacrifice bunt and Nathan Beier scored a run.

NLS LAKERS 2 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 0

(Friday July 1st)

The Lakers defeated the Pirates, backed by four hits and solid defense. The Lakers staring pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Regan Carlson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Luke Ruter had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jared Cortez went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jaden Henjum went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Justin Johnson had a sacrifice bunt, Christian Diedrich had a stolen base, Weston Gjerde and Aaron Zimmer both earned a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw the final inning, he retired three batters.

The Pirates offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a sacrifice bunt. Luke Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double and Grant Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a double. Abe Bullard went 1-for-2 and he was hit twice by a pitch, Blake Vagle went 1-for-4 and Griffin Bjerke earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Atwater Chuckers 7-1

Starbuck Stars 6-2

Regal Eagles 4-4

New London-Spicer Twins 4-3

Paynesville Pirates 3-6

Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers 1-7

ARROW HEAD WEST LEAGUE (REGION 2B)

HAMEL HAWKS 2 SOBIESKI SKIS 1 (10 Innings)

(Wednesday June 29th/at Cold Spring)

The Hawks defeated their league and Region 2B rivals the Skis, backed by eight hits and very good defense. The Hawks scored a run in the 2nd and the Skis one in the top of the ninth. The Hawks got the walk off win in the bottom of the tenth inning after a couple of mis-plays by the Skis. Sam Westermeyer started on the mound for the Hawks and threw nine innings. He gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Zach Olson threw one inning to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Brayden Gray, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and had had a stolen base and Jarrett Briol went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Jack Puncocher went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dominic Flemming went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Westermeyer went 1-for-5, Rys Dewick scored the winning run, Tyler Schell and Dylan Wilson both earned a walk.

The Skis starting pitcher was Collin Eckman, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Dusty Parker went

2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and he earned a walk and Riley Hirsch went -for-1 for a RBI. Gabe Hirsch went 1-for-3 with a double and Matt Baier went 1-for-5. Beau Thomas and Zach Opatz both went 1-for-4. Dusty Parker earned a walk, Riley Czech had a sacrifice bunt and Collin Kray scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 10 BRAINERD BEES 1

(Friday July 1st)

The Skis defeated their League and Region 2B rivals the Bees, backed by nine hits, including a triple and a double. The Skis put up four runs in the fifth and three more big runs in the eighth. The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, five walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Matt Filippi threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Tom Miller threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Dan Morad, he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for five big RBIs and he scored a run. Player/manager Matt Baier went

2-for-2, for a RBI, earned a two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Joey Hanowski went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs. Tom Miller had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Zach Opatz earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Riley Hirsch went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Collin Eckman earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Bees starting pitcher was Eric Martin, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Dornseif threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Joel Martin, he went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and Tom Fairbanks went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Eli Roberts went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Argir went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and Phil Zynda had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Adam Braun went 1-for-4, with a walk and he stolen base, Max Boran went 1-for-4 and Ryan Bowler earned two walks.

ARROW HEAD WEST (REGION 2B)

Moorhead Brewers 3-0

Cold Spring Springers 2-1

Hamel Hawks 2-2

Sobieski Skis 1-2

Moorhead Mudcats 1-2

East Grand Forks Mass 0-2

EXHIBITION GAMES:

RAYMOND ROCKETS 3 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 0

(Saturday July 2nd)

The Rockets from the Corn Belt league defeated the Count Line League rivals the Twins, backed by four hits, including a pair of doubles. They played solid defense to give their pitcher solid support. The starting pitcher was Alex Call, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Eli Nelson threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts to earn the save.

The Rockets offense was led by Eli Nelson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Alex Call went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Brady Kienetz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Isaac Call earned a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Bauman had two stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Derek Dolezal, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. They were led on offense by Ben Kulset, he went 3-for-4 with a double and Scott Rambow went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-3 and Jake Rambow earned a walk. Jett Salonek earned a walk, Josh Soine was hit by a pitch and Carson McCain was hit by a pitch.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2

(Wednesday June 29th)

The River Cats of the Sauk Valley League defeated the rivals from the Central Valley League the Gussies, backed by ten hits, good defense and hey were aided by seven walks. The River Cats starting pitcher was Samson Schlegel, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw three innings, he issued one walk and he recored two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earn a walk and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Al Smith went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaxon kenning went 2-for-2 and he scored a run and Adam Smith earned two walks and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ty Carper went 1-for-4 and Zeus Schlegel earned three walks.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Tanner Toenjes, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nevin Bloom threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Bautch threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Tyler Bautch, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a

RBI and Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored run.

Truman Toenjes went 1-for-3 and Michael Laudenbach earned two walks. Mitch Gwost earned a walk and he scored a run, Nevin Bloom and Gage Zastrow both earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 0

(Wednesday June 29th)

The Pirates from the County Line League defeated their rivals from the Stearns County League the Silverstreaks, backed by eleven hits, including two doubles for the game solo run in the fifth inning. The starting pitcher for the Pirates was Griffin Bjerke, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Blake Vagle went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored the games only run. Grayson Fuchs, Grant Fuchs both went 2-for-4 and Grady Fuchs went 1-for-2. Abe Bullard went 1-for-4 and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Garrett Leusink was hit by a pitch and Tanner Stanley had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Rick Hendrickson earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Silverstreaks was Caden Sand, he threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Carter Birr threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Logan Funk he went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Neal Anderson went 1-for-1 and Joe Hoppe went 1-for-1.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 10 ROCKFORD CROWS 9

(Thursday June 30th)

The Anglers of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Crows of the North Star League in exhibition action. The Anglers collected sixteen hits, including five doubles. They had a pair of big innings, they put up seven runs in the fifth and three in the top of the ninth. The Anglers starting pitcher was Logan Eisentrager, he threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Brady Yakesh closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Angler offense was led by Eric Fouquette, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Dan Jerde went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Nick Dinkel went 3-for-5, for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Jacob Dinkel went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Yakesh went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Karter Gruenwald went 2-for-2 and he scored a run and Tommy Schaupp went 2-for-2. Easton Knealing went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Justin Cornell had a stolen base and he scored a run. Colton Lunberg earned a walk and he scored a run and Mason Charlie earned a walk.

The Crows starting pitcher was Jacob Kraft, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Riley Strechler threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Crows offense was led by Michael Nelson, he went 2-for-5 with a double for one RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jacob Kraft went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Biorn went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Aiden Smith and Nolan Perry both earned a pair of walks and both were credited for a RBI. Carter Edwards went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Wilson Sanderson and Riley Streliker both scored a run.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 10 ST. BONI SAINTS 8

(Friday July 1st)

The Anglers from the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe the Saints from the Crow River Valley league in exhibition action. This was backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. The Anglers put up three runs in the seventh, two in the eighth and three in the ninth inning to earn the come from behind win. The starting pitcher for the Anglers was Justin Cornell, he threw three innings. He gave up eight hits, six runs and three walks. Colton Lunberg threw three innings, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nick Dinkel threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jacob Dinkel threw the final inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Anglers offense was led by Jacob Dinkel, he went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of run. Easton Knealing went 3-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Schaupp went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dan Jerde went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Eisentrager went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Justin Cornell went

1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Karter Gruenwald earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Colton Lunberg earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Joe Peterson, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. No. 6 threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Nick Ishag threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Hubbard threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Logan Swaggort, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Cote went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Adam Nichols went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Nate Bauer went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs Nick Hubbard went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Peterson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Bill Koppi went 1-for-3. Cale Ross went 1-for-1 and Kody Hensel earned two walks. Carter Olek earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Klahsen was credited for a RBI, Nathan Brennan was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Nick Ishaug earned a walk.

ARROW HEAD WEST (REGION 2B)

Cold Springer Springers 2-1

Moorhead Brewers 3-1

Hamel Hawks 2-2

Sobieski Skis 1-2

Moorhead Mudcats 1-3

Brainerd Bees 1-3

East Grand Forks Mass 0-4

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(JULY 6th THRU JULY 10th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Friday July 8th

St. Augusta Gussies at Watkins Clippers 7:00

Saturday July 9th

Luxemburg Brewers at St. Nicholas Nicks 1:00

Sunday July 10th

Eden Valley Hawks at Kimball Express 2:00

Luxemburg Brewers at St. Augusta Gussies 2:00

Pearl Lake Lakers at Watkins Clippers 7:00

Cold Spring Rockies at Watkins Clippers 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday July 6th

Becker Bandits at Albertville Anglers 7:30

Friday July 8th

Monticello Polecats at Stone Poneys 7:30

Saturday July 9th

St. Joseph Joes at Rogers Red Devils 12:00

Albertville Anglers at Clearwater Lakers 2:00

Sunday July 10th

Monticello Polecats at St. Joesph Joes 1:30

Stone Poneys at Clear Lake Lakers 3:00

Albertville Anglers at Rogers Red Devils (1:00/3:00 2 Games)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday July 8th

St. Martin Martins at Elrosa Saints 7:30

Saturday July 9th

Greenwalds Cubs at Framing Flames 8:00

Richmond Royals at Lake Henry Lakers 1:30

Meirie Grove Grovers at Greenwald Cubs 1:30

Sunday July 10th

St. Martin Martins at Lake Henry Lakers 1:30

New Munich Silverstreaks at Spring Hill 1:30

Roscoe Rangers at Richmond Royals 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE

Friday July 8th

Flensburg Falcons at Avon Lakers 7:30

Saturday July 9th

Avon Lakers at St. Wendel Saints 1:30

Fort Ripley Rebels at Freeport Black Sox 7:30

St. Stephen Steves at St. Mathias Devils 1:30

Sunday July 10th

Avon Lakers at St. Stephen Steves 1:30

Opole Bears at Freeport Black Sox 1:30

Flensburg Falcons at St. Wendel Saints 1:30

Fort Ripley Rebels at Foley Lumberjacks 1:30

Aitkin Steam at Royalton Riverdogs 1:30

Randall Cubs at Sobieski Skis 1:30

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Sunday July 10th

Atwater Chuckers at Regal Eagles 1:30

New London-Spicer Twins at NLS Lakers 1:30

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday July 6th

Kimball Express at Cold Spring Springers 7:30

Eden Valley Hawks at Atwater Chuckers 7:30

Royalton Riverdogs at Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Clearwater at Richmond Royals (7:00 at the Mac)

Friday July 8th

Clearwater Lakers at Cold Spring Rockies 7:30

Foley Lumberjacks at Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30

Saturday July 9th

Clear Lake Lakers at Kimball Express 1:30

Cancelled #####Sauk Rapids Cyclones at Cold Spring Springers 7:00

Dumont Saints at Roscoe Rangers 1:30

Foley Lumberjacks at Regal Eagles 2:30

Dumont Saints at Paynesville Pirates 7:30

Sunday July 10th

Buffalo Bulldogs at Cold Spring Springers 2:00