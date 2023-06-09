Town Ball Update – June 9th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 16 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

(Wednesday June 7th)

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles, one triple and three home runs. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support. The River Cats starting pitcher was Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, no walks and he recored one strikeout. Collin Skaug threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw two innings in relief to close it out.

The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Samson Schlegel went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple and a double for four RBIs and he scored four runs. Zeus Schlegel went 4-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored five runs. Bryan McCallum went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ty Carper went 1-for-3. Callan Henkemeyer went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Jordan Picka went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jake Carper went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Jack Grell earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Tylan Ulven, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brett Knutson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Skyzmanski threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Calvin Schmitz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Justin Hagstrom earned a walk, Stephen Ellingson and Ryan Szymanski both were hit by a pitch.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 13 BECKER BANDITS 1

(Wednesday June 7th)

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Bandits, backed by eleven hits, seven walks and solid defense. Alex Otto started on the mound for the Polecats, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Eckhart threw four innings to close it out, he issued no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Michael Revenig, he went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Hoselton went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Braydon Hanson went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he scored one run. Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Eckhart went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Campbell Bosackor went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Evan DeMars earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Keenan Macek went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Olson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Gary Revenig scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bandits was Dalton Fouquette, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. ??? Threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. William Thorn gave up one hit, five runs and he issued three walks. ???threw two innings, he gave up four hits and two runs and Jackson Thorn threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Bandits offense was led by Keenan Hjermsted, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-3. Jackson Thorn went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Mitch Louden earned a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 6 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2

(Wednesday June 7th)

The Stone Poneys defeated their league and cross-town rivals the Cyclones, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and solid defense. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Jeff Amann threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Steve Brinkerhoff threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Dan O’Connell, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and a stolen base. Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Player/Manager Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Teddy Fleming went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Braeden Dykhuizen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Schaefer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ben Rothstein earned a pair of walks. Justin Houge went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker earned a walk. Ethan Swanson went 1-for-3 and Andrew Bemboom earned a walk and he scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 12 BECKER BANDITS 0

(Sunday June 4th)

The Joes defeated their League rivals the Bandits, backed by seven hits and solid defense. The Joes starting pitcher was Joey Atkinson, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Joey Atkinson, he went 1-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he had a sacrifice fly, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Noah Bissett earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Lukas Nyberg went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Peyton Joos earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Alvord earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Parker Schultz earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Charlie Atkinson scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Cameron Fischer, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Kolbinger threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, six runs and he issued three runs. Walker Anderson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and he issued four walks. Matt Kranz threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. The Bandits offense was led by Mitch Louden he went 1-for-3.

STEARNS COUNTY CLASSIC 2023

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 STARBUCK STARS 4

(Sunday. June 4th)

The Lumberjacks from the Victory league defeated the Stars from the County Line league, backed by four hits, seven stolen bases. Some early mis-plays by the Stars really benefited the Lumberjacks. Their starting pitcher was Mike Moulzolf, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Hammers threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Colby Johnson, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Dan Marod was credited for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had stolen base and he scored a run. Tony Stay was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Beier earned two walks, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Wyatt Ziwicki earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Mike Moulzolf had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Stars starting pitcher was Aaron Versteeg, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Michael Gruber threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Torii Johnson threw one inning, he gave up one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stars offense was led by Aaron Versteeg, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Drew Olsonaski went 1-for-1 with a double. Torii Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Versteeg went 1-for-2 for a RBI. A. Friese went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Andy Toop was credited for a RBI. Michael Gruber went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Matt Gruber was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mitchell Gruber went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

EXHIBITION

PLYMOUTH HITDAWGS 11 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5

(Wednesday June 7th)

The HItdawgs defeated their foe the Springers, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles. The Springers were up 2-1 going into the fifth inning, when the Hitdawgs put five runs to take the lead and five more in the sixth inning, then the rain was coming down hard. The starting pitcher for the Hitdawgs was Nolan Nelson, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Hitdawgs offense was led by Daniel Marxen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Masui went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Ian Masui went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Caleb Meyers went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Nolan Nelson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jack Lewin went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Wes Nelson, went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Springers starting pitcher was Zach Femrite, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Hank Bulson threw 2/3 of an inning, then the rain came, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Brady Klehr, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Primus was credited for a RBI. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. BJ Huls went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Tate Wallet went 1-for-3 and Nick Penick was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

QUAMBA CUBS 11 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 8

(Sunday June 4th)

The Cubs from the Eastern Minny League defeated the Cyclones from the Sauk Valley League, backed by thirteen hits. The Cubs had five pitcher throw, the starter was Caleb Koch, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he issued two walks. Aaron Oslin threw two innings, he gave up two hits and Lucas Athey threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs and one walk. Kevin McFerran threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Logan Parker-Sjoberg, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kevin McFrerrian went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Peterson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Cole Gmahl went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Carter Gmahl went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Jagger Steiner went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Lucas Athey Jr. earned a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Koch went 1-for-3.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Owen Arndt, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 2-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 1-for-6 for two RBIs and Jeff Solorz went 1-for-2. Owen Arndt went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Matt Krepp went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Bemboom earned two walks and he scored a run, Dane Dingman was a hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker earned a walk.