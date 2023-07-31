CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

ARROWHEAD LEAGUE GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 14 MOORHEAD BREWERS 13 (10 Innings)

(Saturday July 29th)

The Springers defeated their league and region rivals the Brewers, backed by thirteen hits, including two home runs, a triple and a double and they were aided by eleven walks. The Springers starting pitcher was righty Zach Femrite, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, five runs, eight walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Klehr threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recored one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Jeron Terres, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 2-for-7 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 with a home run for one RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a trio of runs. Brady Klehr went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Tate Wallet went 2-for-6. Mason Primus went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was David Ernst, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs and four walks. Ben Dawson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jayse McLean threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Michael Peschel, he went 2-for-6 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. David Ernst went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Spencer Flaten went 2-for-4 with two doubles, for a RBI, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Jeremy Peschel went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a quad of runs. Marcus Wohl went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks and Denver Blinn earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Oye went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Salentine earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2

(Saturday July 29th)

The Springers defeated their league and regional rivals the Mudcats, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. The Springers starting pitcher was Beck Loesch, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Jack Arnold threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 3-for-4 with a double for one RBI and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jack Arnold went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Tate Wallet went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brian Hansen went 1-for-5.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Ty Syverson, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts and Gavin Gast threw 1/3 of an inning. Tom Horan threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Isaac Howe, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tom Horan went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Gast and Sam Huesby both went 2-for-4 and David Dorsey was credited for a RBI. No. 6 went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 9 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

(Sunday July 30th)

The Brewers defeated their league and region rivals the Mudcats, backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and a double and they played very good defense. The starting pitchers for the Brewers was Casey Clemenson, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit one run, no walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Matt Oye threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts and Jayse McLean threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jayse McLean he went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Marcus Wohl went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Denver Blinn went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeremy Peschel went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Mike Peschel went 1-for-5 for a RBI. David Ernst went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Oye went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Nick Salentine went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of run and Casey Clemenson scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Dylan Inniger, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tanner McBain threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Toby Sayles threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and one walk. Their offense included David Dorsey, he went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tom Horan went 1-for-4 and Isaac Howe earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAME:

SPRINGERS 3 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2

(Thursday July 27th)

The Springers of the Arrowhead West League defeated the Martins, one of the top Stearns County teams and Region 15C team. The Springers collected seven hits including a pair of doubles and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Righty Hank Bulson, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Brady Klehr threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he retired the three batters that he faced. The game was scoreless till the top of the 6th, when the Martins put up two runs, with a triple and a double.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brad Olson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Hansen and Brady Klehr both went 1-for-3 and both scored a run and BJ Huls went 1-for-3. The Springers sent seven batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, they put up three runs to take the lead.

The starting pitcher for the Martins was Righty Scott Lieser, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Arceneau threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martin offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Nolan Reuter went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Scott Lieser and Brady Goebel both went 1-for-3. Kyle Lieser earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jaylen Arceneau went 1-for-2.

LEAGUE PLAYOFFS:

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 9 BECKER BANDITS 4

(Saturday July 29th)

The Muskies defeated their league rival the Bandits, backed by twelve hits, including a double and a triple. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Lefty Johnny Schumer started, he threw five innings to earned the win. He gave up three hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Adam Wenker threw two innings, he gave up three hits and three runs. Lefty David Deminsky threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Cody Partch went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he had a stolen base. Veteran Tim Burns returned to the lineup, after missing most of the season, he went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Tim celebrated his birthday on his return to the lineup. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Brian Schellinger earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Will Thorn, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Weston Schug threw three innings, he gave up five hits and four runs.

The Bandits offense was led by Jackson Thorn, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Matt Krenz went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Thorn went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4 and Ryan Groskreutz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

(Saturday July 29th)

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Polecats, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run, and a triple and they were aided by six walks. The River Cats starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Ty Carper threw one inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks.

Their offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 3-for-4 for four huge RBIs and he earned a walk. Preston Schlegel went 4-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Carper went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-6 for a RBI and Jack Grell was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jon Affeldt went 1-for-4 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Jordan Picka was hit by a pitch.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Michael Revenig, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brock Woitalla threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Steven VanVleet was credited for a RBI. Kennan Macek went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Revenig went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Evan DeMars went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jason Axelberg went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, Dustin Wilcox and Joe Tupy both earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 4 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

(Sunday July 30th)

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Sartell Stone Poneys, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles, they were aided by eight walks and they played very good defense. The Joes staring pitcher was lefty Isaac Benesh, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Noah Bissett, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Bissett went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Hunter Blommer was credited for a RBI. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Andrew Rott earned a pair of walks. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-5 with a double, John Huebsch earned a pair of walks and Lukas Theisen earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was lefty Jalen Vorpahl, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jackson Vos threw two innings, he gave up two runs, four walks and he recored a strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by veteran Teddy Fleming, he went 4-for-4 with a triple and he scored one run. Will Krenz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-4, Jeff Amann and Kalen Lewis both earned a walk and Calen O’Connell had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 3 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

(Friday July 28th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Steves, backed by seven hits and they were aided by six walks. The Lakers earned the South/West Division and a top seed in the Region 8C tournament. The Lakers starting in pitcher was righty Matt Pichelmann, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Elian Mezquita threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Steves scored a run in the second inning and the Lakers scored a run in the third inning. It stayed at 1-to-1 ball game till the eighth inning when theLakers put up two big runs.

The Lakers offense was led by Peyton Randall, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Reese Gregory went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ryan Janzen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Carter Phlippi went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Joe Dolan went 1-for-4 he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann earned a pair of walks, Caleb Curry and Carter Holthaus both earned a walk and Noah Volz scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Chris Belling threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Derek Durant threw 2/3 of an inning and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Bo Schmitz, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Mathew Meyer went 3-for-5 with a double. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Derek Durant went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Guggenberger and Charlie Kent both went 1-for-4 and Andrew Wollak earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 PIERZ LAKERS 2

(Saturday July 29th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, including three home runs and a triple, they were aided by five walks. They played very good defense in support of their Righty Drew Beier. He started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, six were singles, two runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw one inning to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 2-for-2 with two home runs for three huge RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a trio of runs. Dan Marod went 1-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Colby Johnson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Noah Cekalla, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Preston Rocheleau threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Diers, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Reggie Litke had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brady Petron went 2-for-4 with a double and Chad Weiss went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Paul Herman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Peter Herman and Kolten Happke both went 1-for-4 and Noah Cekalla and Carter Petron both earned a walk.

ST. WENDELL SAINTS 10 OPOLE BEARS 0

(Saturday July 29th)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Bears, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles and very good defense. Their Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. This earned the Saints a spot in the Region 8C tournament, this if the first time since 1996.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he earned three walks. Jake Ethan went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Logan Harren went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Reis went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Charlie Slivnik went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Player/manager Tyler Huls went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Peter Schumer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chase Lyon and Carter Voss both scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Hunter Ahrens threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits and three runs. Drew Lange threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Bears offense was led by Hunter Boeckermann, he went 1-for-3, Tate Lange and Hunter Ahrens both earned a walk and Dierks Opatz and Alex Lange were hit by a pitch.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 2

(Saturday July 29th)

The Black Sox defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, backed by seven hits, they were aided by five walks and they played solid defense. Ivan Rapke started on the mound for the Black Sox, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Black Sox earned a spot in the Section 8C regional tournament.

Their offense was led by Bryan Benson, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Braegelman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Toutges went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Trevor Sawyer went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Ben Millard had a sacrifice bunt. Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-4 and Isaac Sawyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Matt Johnson, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Levi Lampert threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brock Cichon, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brady Burggraff was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Levi Lampert went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. CJ Clear went 1-for-4 with a double and Bryce Binek went 1-for-4. Justin Cichon was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Brandon Welinski and Matt Swanson both earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Luxemburg Brewers over the Watkins Clippers by forfeit

(EVW Legion playing for State Championship)

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 7 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Saturday July 29th)

The Nicks defeated their league rivals the Gussies, backed by fifteen hits, including a two doubles and a home run and they played good defense. The Nicks starting pitcher was Derek Kuechle, he threw 8 1/3 innings, to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Lincoln threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Alex Foehrenbacher went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Tyler Stanwick went 1-for-4 with home run. Derek Kuechle went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Connor Lincoln went 3-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Anderson went 2-for-5 with a double and Kaden Rausch went 2-for-4. Dominic Lincoln and Jeff Lutgens both went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Zach Laudenbach, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits and four runs. Truman Toenjes threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Travis Laudenbach threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The offense was led by Nate Gwost, he went 1-for-4, Mitch Gwost earned two walks, James Anderson earned a walk and he scored a run and Dusty Schultzenburg was hit by a pitch.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 9 RICHMOND ROYALS 7

(Saturday July 29th)

There wasn’t any game info shared by either manager. Sorry fans and ball players.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

REGAL EAGLES won by Forfeit over NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS

(Saturday July 29th)

REGAL EAGLES 5 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 0

(Sunday July 30th)

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Pirates, backed by six hits, and some very good defensive play. The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Derek Dengerud went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Knutson was credited for a RBI. Bennett Schultz went 1-for-2 for a RBI, J. Beier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Adrain Belden earned a walk and he scored a run, Jeff Schaefer scored a run, Tyler Kemen scored a run and J. Beier earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Pirates was Grady Fuchs, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw one inning, he gave up one walk and one run and Luke Johnson threw one inning he gave up a walk and he recorded on strikeout. Their offense was led by Blake Vagle, he went 1-for-3 for a double and Grady Fuchs and Luke Johnson both went 1-for-4.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 4 REGAL EAGLES 2

(Sunday July 30th)

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Eagles for the number one seed from the County Line. This was backed by seven hits and very solid defense. The Chuckers starting pitcher was David Kingery, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Josh Kingery threw four innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts to earn the win.

The Chuckers offense was led by Kobe Holtz, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and veteran Jordan Olson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. David Kingery went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Kingery earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Straumann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Chris Fellows went 1-for-4 and Jeff Peterson earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Grant Paffrath, he threw five innings, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Konnor Rohloff threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bennett Schultz, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI and Luke Knutson went 3-for-5 and he scored a run.. Brandon Carlson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Josh Beier went 1-for-3, Chi Schneider, Tanner Heinsus and Blake Karsch all earned a walk.

REGIONAL PAIRINGS

REGION 11C (Hosted by Sartell)

St. Nicholas Nicks vs. Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30) Wednesday August 2nd

Monticello Polecats vs. Watkins Clippers (7:30) Friday August 4th

(Saturday August 5th)

St. Joseph Joes vs. Sartell Muskies (11:00)

Winner of Nicks/Stone Poneys vs. Luxemburg Brewers (1:30)

Becker Bandits vs Clearwater River Cats (4:00)

REGION 15C (Hosted by Lake Henry/St. Martin)

Spring Hill Chargers vs. Cold Spring Rockies (8:00) St. Martin Friday August 4th

Saturday August 5th

St. Martin Martins vs. Lake Henry Lakers (4:00)

Kimball Express vs. Pearl Lake Lakers (11:00)

New Munich Silverstreaks vs. Elrosa Saints (1:30)

DRAFTEES

Elrosa Saints: Brett Engelmeyer (Greenwald)

Kimball Express: Jackson Geislinger (Eden Valley)

Lake Henry Lakers: Adam Nibaur (Farming)

New Munich Silverstreaks: Tyler Engelmeyer (Greenwald)

Pearl Lake Lakers: Austin Schlangen (Eden Valley)

Cold Spring Rockies: Sam Nistler (Eden Valley)

Spring HIll Chargers: Matt Imdieke (Meire Grove)

St. Martin Martins: Luke Jokela (Richmond)

REGION 8C (Hosted by Avon/Pierz)

Saturday August 5th (AVON)

Foley Lumberjacks vs. St. Stephen Steves (10:30)

St. Wendell Saints vs. Buckman Billy Billy Goats (1:30)

Fort Ripley Rebels vs. Avon Lakers (4:30)

Freeport Black Sox vs. Nisswa Lighting (7:30)

DRAFTEES:

Avon Lakers: Matt Swenson (Upsala)

Buckman: Preston Rochleau (Pierz Lakers)

Foley Lumberjacks: Carter Petron (Pierz Lakers)

Fort Ripley Rebels: Jonah Prokott (Pierz Brewers)

Freeport Black Sox: Tate Lange (Opole)

Nisswa Lightning: Noah Cekalla (Pierz Lakers)

St. Stephen Steves: Levi Lampert (Upsala)

St. Wendell Saints: Drew Lange (Opole)

COUNTY LINE (REGION 4C) (Hosted by Milroy)

Willmar Rails vs. New London-Spicer Twins (7:30) Friday August 4th

Saturday August 5th

Atwater Chuckers vs. Marshal A’s. (10:00)

Paynesville Pirates vs. Bird Island Bull Frogs (12:30)

Milroy Yankees vs. Regal Eagles (3:00)

ARROWHEAD WEST (REGION 2B)

First Round 2 of 3 Pairings)

No. 1 Cold Spring Springers vs. No. 6 Twin Ports Timers

No. 2 Moorhead Brewers v. No. 5 Hamel Hawks

Saturday, August 5th

Game 1: Hamel Hawks @ Moorhead Brewers (1pm - Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo)

Game 2: Moorhead Brewers @ Hamel Hawks (4pm - Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo)

Sunday, August 6th

Game 3: Hamel Hawks @ Moorhead Brewers (1pm - Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo - IF NECESSARY)

No. 3 Sobieski Skis vs. Moorhead Mudcats No. 4