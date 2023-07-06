Hundreds of Bicyclists to Hit the Road for annual ‘Tour of Saints’

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Hundreds of people will take a heavenly little ride in rural Stearns County this Sunday.

This is the 43rd annual Tour of Saints. Event Director Michael Doyle has worked with the bike ride since 1991.

He says it has endured so long because of the beautiful area that hosts it.

When you get out into the hills just west of St. Cloud out in the St. Joseph, Cold Spring St. Wendel area there's some beautiful country out there, beautiful places to ride the roads without a whole lot of traffic on a Sunday morning.

This is the second oldest bicycle ride of its kind in Minnesota.

Doyle says they already have about 800 people signed up so far. He says there is a nice mix of locals, to people who drive up from the Twin Cities area to riders who come from all of the surrounding states.

You can choose from three different distances, 18 miles, 35 miles, and 50 miles. There are rest stops along the way.

The ride begins and ends at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.

Check-in starts at 6:30 a.m. and you can get started anytime before 8:30 a.m.

Advanced registration closes at midnight Thursday. However, they also have same-day registration on Sunday morning for any last-minute entries.

