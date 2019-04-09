ST. CLOUD -- With a snowstorm a very likely possibility here in St. Cloud -- and most of the southern two-thirds of Minnesota -- over the next few days, we wondered how common is snow in April?

Here are the Top 10 snowiest Aprils on record in St. Cloud according to the National Weather Service:

#1). 2013 - 24.4"

#2). 1928 - 15.6"

#3). 2002 - 15.3"

#4). 2018 - 14.8"

#5). 2014 - 12.0"

#6). 1950 - 11.1"

#7). 2008 - 10.9"

#8). 1909 - 10.0"

#9). 1953 - 9.4"

#10). 1991 - 9.4"

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud averages just under three inches of snow for the month of April.

So far this season St. Cloud has had 60.2 inches of snow. Normally we average about 44 inches by this time of the year.