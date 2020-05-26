Tommy R. Wagner, 52, St. Cloud

No hindsight music unit displayed.

November 12, 1967 – May 24, 2020

Tommy Ray Wagner, age 52, St. Cloud, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Services will be held at a later date in Baytown, Texas. Burial will be in the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, TX. Funeral arrangements were with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Tommy was born on November 12, 1967 in Baytown, TX to Lloyd and Veronica (Orton) Wagner. He worked as a Claims Processing Coach for Capital One. Tommy met Noble Stolhand on February 1, 2004 and they were married on June 24, 2014.

Tommy is survived by his husband, Noble Stolhand of St. Cloud; parents, Lloyd and Veronica Wagner; siblings Trisha (Sergio) Pallavicini, Ricky Wagner, and James (Liz) Wagner all of Houston, TX; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Mary Stolhand; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darrell (Rhonda) Wagner and Peggy (Tim) Peters all of Ponca City, OK as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Anthony Wagner and brother-in-law, Danny Stolhand.