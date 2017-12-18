Tom Strait, 59, Foley

November 3, 1958 - December 17, 2017

Tom Strait, age 59, of Foley, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 17, 2017. A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held from 5-7 PM Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Foley Funeral Home.

Tommy Ray Strait was born November 3, 1958 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the son of Joseph and Greta (Beckstead) Strait. He grew up in the Twin Cities and moved to Foley in 1978. On November 11, 1978, Tom was united in marriage with Elizabeth ‘Lissa’ Wittowski. Tom worked as a heavy equipment operator for J.R. Ferche for 16 years. He was an outdoorsman who loved being on his hobby farm and caring for his cattle. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, deer and pheasant hunting.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lissa of Foley; daughter, Sara (Dustin) Latterell of Foley; son, James Strait of Foley; grandchildren: Kylie, Mason & Harper Latterell; siblings: Jane Jurgensen of Ramsey, Duane Strait of Plymouth, Judy Ramsey of Ramsey; as well as other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-laws: John Ramsey, Roland Jurgensen, and Jay Kurtz; niece, Jessica Jurgensen; nephew, Michael Strait; and mother-in-law, Arline Wittowski.