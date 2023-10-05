Congressman Emmer Interested in House Majority Leader Position

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer is reportedly running to become majority leader of the U.S. House.

The 6th District Republican is currently the House majority whip.

There was speculation that Emmer could be the next U.S. House speaker after the removal of Kevin McCarthy, but he's backing current Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana for that position.

The House is expected to vote on a new speaker next Wednesday.

