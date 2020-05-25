Toddler Killed, 3 Others Hurt in Becker County House Fire

DETROIT LAKES (KFGO-AM) — A 2-year-old has died and three others have been injured in a house fire in western Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday about the fire northeast of Detroit Lakes.

Authorities say children in the basement heard smoke alarms, saw flames on the main floor and alerted family members who escaped the fire.

after learning the 2-year-old was missing, the father and an older brother went back into the house but couldn't find the boy. The child was later found deceased.

The father, mother and a 5-year-old girl were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not released.