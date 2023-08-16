Todd M. Stein, 54, Cold Spring

August 3, 1968 - August 1, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday August 21, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Todd M. Stein, age 54, who died August 1, 2023, unexpectedly of an unknown medical condition in San Francisco, California. Burial with full military honors will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Monday in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Todd was born to Timothy and Janet Stein of Cold Spring, Minnesota on August 3, 1968. The second of four boys, Todd was a standout athlete at ROCORI High School and upon graduation in 1987, Todd continued his athletic career playing basketball at the collegiate level. Those who knew Todd would describe him as a fierce competitor who inspired and challenged those around him. Todd graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing science. Always looking to better himself, Todd continued his education receiving both a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in critical care and trauma nursing.

Todd entered the Navy through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Program in college and went on to have a decorated 31-year career before retiring as a Naval Captain in 2022. Over the course of his career, Todd was stationed in California, Japan, Spain and completed two tours of duty in Kandahar, Afghanistan. It was during Todd’s time in Japan that he met his beloved wife Mary Grace Stein. After a 9-year courtship, Todd and Mary Grace married in the Philippines in 2010. They loved to travel and explore the world together. Their 22-year relationship was a love story that stood the test of both distance and time.

Todd was the ultimate sports fan and his dedication to Minnesota sports teams was unwavering. Todd prided himself on staying updated on his nieces’ and nephews’ activities and accomplishments. Beyond sports, Todd loved nothing more than enjoying a fine glass of wine in a dapper sport coat. His genuine passion to learn, smile and love for his family will be missed beyond measure.

Todd is survived by his wife Mary Grace Stein; parents, Timothy and Janet Stein; brothers, Terry (Lynn) Stein, Troy Stein (Deborah Bohmann) and Travis (Kristy) Stein. He is also survived by his adoring nieces, nephews, great nephews and extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.