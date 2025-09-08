HEWITT (WJON News) -- Two people were arrested during a traffic stop in Todd County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. near Hewitt.

The deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal activity. Police dog Ranger and his handler were called in to help at the scene. A search of the vehicle uncovered nearly five ounces of suspected methamphetamine and an amount of suspected fentanyl.

The driver, Heather Morris of Perham, was arrested for no proof of insurance, driving after revocation, and possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, John Tinker of Park Rapids, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Todd County Detention Center.