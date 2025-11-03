LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 1:20 p.m. on Highway 71 in Little Sauk Township.

A car was going north on Highway 71, while a pick-up was traveling east on County Road 6. The Patrol says the vehicles did not make contact.

The driver of the car, 71-year-old Wendell Asmus of Long Prairie, was taken to Long Prairie ER with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pick-up, 48-year-old John Bennett of Sauk Centre, was not hurt.